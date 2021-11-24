Arizona man sentenced on drug related charges in Northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Arizona man will spend 15 years in jail for several drug related charges in Northern Maine.

54-year-old Eric Waldron is charged with conspiring to distribute and to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty in June.

We’re told Waldron and several others distributed large amounts of methamphetamine in Northern Maine between January 2017 and August 2018.

Court documents say Waldron coordinated multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine from Arizona to others who distributed it in Aroostook County.

Those involved sent thousands of dollars in cash to Waldron in connection with this drug trafficking enterprise.

