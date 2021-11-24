Advertisement

993 new COVID cases and three new deaths as of Tuesday

This is the latest data according to the Maine CDC
This is the latest data as of Tuesday
This is the latest data as of Tuesday(Maine CDC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting three more Mainers have died from COVID-19.

Two each from Kennebec and one from Lincoln Counties.

There are also 993 new cases since Tuesday.

Kennebec County added 100 new cases since Tuesday.

Penobscot has 99, 14 in Franklin County, 20 in Waldo, 33 in Washington and 31 in Hancock.

The state recorded 10,937 new coronavirus vaccines.

8,135 are booster shots.

The Maine CDC reported another new record high of 298 Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 since Monday.

87 patients are in the ICU and 36 are on a ventilator.

