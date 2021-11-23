Woman accused of setting fire to Auburn Walgreens pharmacy

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - A Sabattus woman is accused of setting a fire that damaged a Walgreens pharmacy in Auburn early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at about 6:10 a.m. at the store on Union Street, according to police.

Police said the fire was set outside the pharmacy and spread into the building.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, according to officials, but there was some structural damage and significant smoke damage.

Sarah Huntington, 32, was arrested and charged with arson and aggravated criminal mischief. She is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $25,000 cash bail.

