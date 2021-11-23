Where to find Thanksgiving meals around the region

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Messalonskee Thanksgiving Community Dinner is a go and dining-in will return this year!

It will be held in the Messalonskee High School Cafeteria in Oakland on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To order meals for delivery, please call the Turkey Hotline: 207 465-5521.

VFW Post 4298 in Dexter is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal for the public from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.

The meal is open to the public and the address is 20 Cedar St., Dexter. They will have seating if people want to eat in or they can get take-out. Also, they can deliver meals to Dexter, Exeter, Garland, Corinth, and Dover-Foxcroft, if people cannot make it to the post.

If you need a meal delivered please contact us at 207-341-2056 or e-mail us at vfwpost4298@gmail.com.

Second Baptist Church is Calais is hosting a Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Pick-Up only from 12-2.

For more information call: (207) 454-2579

Skowhegan Parks and Rec is hosting a Thanksgiving grab n go package at the Skowhegan Community Center. You can show up and get one or pre-order to pick up or be delivered (due 11/24).

For more information, call: 207-474-6901.

Rollie’s in Belfast is giving out free Thanksgiving meals between 10:30-11:30. First come, first serve!

Pick up in the rear of building. Donations being accepted and going to Colburn Shoe’s sock drive.

Lynde Lodge in Hermon is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11-1. Eat in or drive-thru.

Franklin Veterans Club is hosting their annual free Thanksgiving Dinner. For take-out, call 207-565-2977 after 11 a.m. on 11/25 to pick up between 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Ellsworth Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner. 11 a.m.-2 p.m, at the Ellsworth Elks Lodge.

Quietside Café in Southwest Harbor is hosting their annual free Thanksgiving Dinner from 12-3.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.