Advertisement

Some deer ingested chemicals, shouldn’t be eaten, Maine says

FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar Harbor, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) - Authorities say deer harvested by hunters in part of central Maine should not be consumed as food because of elevated levels of an environmental pollutant.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said it detected high levels of PFAS, or forever chemicals, in the Fairfield area.

The department said Tuesday the deer were harvested in the area of several farm fields that are contaminated with the substances.

The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals.”

They’re industrial compounds used in products such as cookware, carpets and firefighting foams.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine projects revenue increase for coming fiscal years
CMP Corridor construction
Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
Ellsworth
Ellsworth’s Small Business Saturday