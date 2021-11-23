Some deer ingested chemicals, shouldn’t be eaten, Maine says

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) - Authorities say deer harvested by hunters in part of central Maine should not be consumed as food because of elevated levels of an environmental pollutant.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said it detected high levels of PFAS, or forever chemicals, in the Fairfield area.

The department said Tuesday the deer were harvested in the area of several farm fields that are contaminated with the substances.

The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals.”

They’re industrial compounds used in products such as cookware, carpets and firefighting foams.

