Sen. King urges Mainers to shop local this holiday season

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Senator Angus King toured small businesses in downtown Bath Monday, talking about the importance of shopping local this holiday season.

He spoke with shop owners about the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator King helped negotiate the American Rescue Plan, which provided a lot of support for small businesses.

“It’s no secret that online shopping has exploded, everyone does it, that’s fine,” said Sen. King. “But, we wanted to remind everyone that there are these wonderful stores right in the neighborhood that have wonderful products.”

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday in Maine.

People are encouraged to support local businesses as they ramp up their holiday shopping.

