Police identify man fatally shot in Hiram Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have identified the man fatally shot in Hiram on Saturday as 18-year-old Ian Morris of Portland.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Oak Woods Road around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found Morris dead outside the home and attempted to provide aid.

Members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were called to the scene.

The Medical Examiners Office is expected to conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

We’re told there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.