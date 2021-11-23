Advertisement

Police identify man fatally shot in Hiram Saturday

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have identified the man fatally shot in Hiram on Saturday as 18-year-old Ian Morris of Portland.

Deputies were dispatched to a home on Oak Woods Road around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found Morris dead outside the home and attempted to provide aid.

Members of the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team were called to the scene.

The Medical Examiners Office is expected to conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

We’re told there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A pickup tree went off the road on Outer Broadway and over a guardrail around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police respond to crash on Outer Broadway in Bangor
31-year-old Alejandro Rivera has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault.
Man from Puerto Rico arrested for double stabbing in Fairfield

Latest News

A rendering shows what the proposed NECEC transmission line project would look like. SOURCE:...
Maine DEP hears public comment in NECEC hearing
The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month, but home prices continue to rise
The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month, but home prices continue to rise
(FILE)
Busy holiday travel week begins in Maine
(FILE)
Sen. King urges Mainers to shop local this holiday season