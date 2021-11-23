Advertisement

PCHC lays of 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor

Construction is about 95 percent complete.
Construction is about 95 percent complete.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care has laid off 31 employees at its Dental Center in Bangor.

Officials with PCHC tell TV5 the move comes in response to changing demographics and other changes in Maine and in dental care.

Laid-off employees include dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, and technicians.

Some of those laid off employees have been invited to re-apply for newly defined roles.

A spokesperson says most patients should see no interruptions in their dental care.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Consumers have been told to buy now and buy early to avoid shipping delays before Christmas.
Maine business owners deal with supply issues
Another Cold & Breezy Day Wednesday
Bangor's holiday tree
Bangor’s holiday tree has special story
Walgreens in Auburn
Woman accused of setting fire to Auburn Walgreens pharmacy