PCHC lays of 31 employees at Dental Center in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Community Health Care has laid off 31 employees at its Dental Center in Bangor.

Officials with PCHC tell TV5 the move comes in response to changing demographics and other changes in Maine and in dental care.

Laid-off employees include dentists, dental assistants, hygienists, and technicians.

Some of those laid off employees have been invited to re-apply for newly defined roles.

A spokesperson says most patients should see no interruptions in their dental care.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.