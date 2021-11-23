The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month, but home prices continue to rise
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month.
But home prices continue to rise.
The Maine Association of Realtors says sales decreased by almost
11% last month compared to October of last year, but prices went up 10%.
The median sales price for existing single-family homes reached $308,000 in October compared to $280,000 a year ago.
The association blames the drop in sales on lower than normal inventory combined with high demand.
