The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month, but home prices continue to rise

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month.

But home prices continue to rise.

The Maine Association of Realtors says sales decreased by almost

11% last month compared to October of last year, but prices went up 10%.

The median sales price for existing single-family homes reached $308,000 in October compared to $280,000 a year ago.

The association blames the drop in sales on lower than normal inventory combined with high demand.

