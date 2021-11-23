BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month.

But home prices continue to rise.

The Maine Association of Realtors says sales decreased by almost

11% last month compared to October of last year, but prices went up 10%.

The median sales price for existing single-family homes reached $308,000 in October compared to $280,000 a year ago.

The association blames the drop in sales on lower than normal inventory combined with high demand.

