Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for double killing in Maine

Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in a jealous rage has been sentenced to life prison.

Mark Penley was convicted of killing Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, of Paris.

The killings took place at Hill’s apartment on New Year’s night in 2019.

Court documents show Bickford feared for her life and claimed Penley had been following her.

In Maine, the maximum sentence for murder is life in prison.

A judge on Tuesday imposed a pair of life sentences — one for each victim.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
Opioids
Maine to receive $2.3 million to help fight opioid epidemic
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19