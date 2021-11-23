Advertisement

Maine to receive $2.3 million to help fight opioid epidemic

Opioids
Opioids(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is getting more than $2.3 million to help fight the opioid epidemic in the state.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said Tuesday morning that the money is coming from the Department of Justice.

We’re told the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will be receiving $1.6 million to improve the understanding of interrelated factors or determinants that contribute to the risk of prescription misuse, addiction and overdoses.

Penquis Community Action Agency in Bangor will also receive more than $702,000 for their Opioid Affected Youth Initiative to prevent the early use of addictive substances by children, youth, and young adults.

This money comes as Maine lost a record 504 lives in 2020 due to overdoses.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19
Bangor City Council proclaims December 1st as World AIDS Day
Bangor City Council proclaims December 1st as World AIDS Day
Red and blue lights
Police identify man fatally shot in Hiram Saturday
A rendering shows what the proposed NECEC transmission line project would look like. SOURCE:...
Maine DEP hears public comment in NECEC hearing