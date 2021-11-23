Maine to receive $2.3 million to help fight opioid epidemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is getting more than $2.3 million to help fight the opioid epidemic in the state.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said Tuesday morning that the money is coming from the Department of Justice.

We’re told the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will be receiving $1.6 million to improve the understanding of interrelated factors or determinants that contribute to the risk of prescription misuse, addiction and overdoses.

Penquis Community Action Agency in Bangor will also receive more than $702,000 for their Opioid Affected Youth Initiative to prevent the early use of addictive substances by children, youth, and young adults.

This money comes as Maine lost a record 504 lives in 2020 due to overdoses.

