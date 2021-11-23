Advertisement

Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project

CMP Corridor construction
CMP Corridor construction(Susannah Warner)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers is asking Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to terminate a $1 billion hydropower transmission project in Maine that will benefit Massachusetts.

The lawmakers said Tuesday that proceeding with the project against the will of Maine residents could “jeopardize New England’s energy future.”

The 145-mile power line in western Maine is fully funded by Massachusetts ratepayers to meet the state’s clean energy goals. But Maine residents rebuked the project in referendum vote this month, and construction is temporarily suspended.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs says the Baker administration is reviewing its options.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

