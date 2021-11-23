Maine DEP hears public comment in NECEC hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Public comment was heard Monday night following the hearing over the New England Clean Energy Connect project.

Many spoke out in opposition of the project due to environmental concerns.

While people that are in favor of the project argued this is what Maine needs to help fight global warming.

Those concerned with the project say they want CMP to be forced to stop construction until the matter is dealt with in court.

“The project’s ability to maintain or obtain the right title or interest to the holding of the court order is in serious doubt. Until these lawsuits are resolved we believe that the DEP should suspend the project’s permit,” said Rob Wood with the Nature Conservancy Maine.

“The potential damage through global warming to our northern forest is far greater than building a corridor through the Western Maine working woods,” said Paul Frederick, a former director of the Maine Land Use Commission.

Both sides gave closing arguments following the public comment.

The DEP says they will take all comments on the record into consideration before issuing a decision.

