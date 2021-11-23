Maine CDC Director on fallout from holiday gatherings

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As Maine continues to see some its highest numbers of daily COVID cases and people in the hospital, people are embarking on a holiday that’s all about gathering together.

That has state health officials worried.

Travel numbers are expected to meet, if not exceed, what occurred in 2019.

After largely sitting last year out, people are ready to return to their traditions.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, had this to say about potential fall out from what lies ahead.

“It’s concerning. I’m not raising the alarm bells here. We’ve raised them and rung them for weeks now. The alarm bells are here. The subsequent weeks following the gatherings that we’re seeing, you know, next week and subsequent weeks and it will almost certainly lead to more transmission,” said Shah.

Thousands of children ages 5-11 have gotten the first shot in their vaccine series, which does provide some level of protection, but they are not full vaccinated.

Dr. Shah says the goal is to get as many as possible through the process by Christmas.

