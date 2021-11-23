Advertisement

Maine CDC Director on fallout from holiday gatherings

Dinner table setting
Dinner table setting(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As Maine continues to see some its highest numbers of daily COVID cases and people in the hospital, people are embarking on a holiday that’s all about gathering together.

That has state health officials worried.

Travel numbers are expected to meet, if not exceed, what occurred in 2019.

After largely sitting last year out, people are ready to return to their traditions.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, had this to say about potential fall out from what lies ahead.

“It’s concerning. I’m not raising the alarm bells here. We’ve raised them and rung them for weeks now. The alarm bells are here. The subsequent weeks following the gatherings that we’re seeing, you know, next week and subsequent weeks and it will almost certainly lead to more transmission,” said Shah.

Thousands of children ages 5-11 have gotten the first shot in their vaccine series, which does provide some level of protection, but they are not full vaccinated.

Dr. Shah says the goal is to get as many as possible through the process by Christmas.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Walgreens in Auburn
Woman accused of setting fire to Auburn Walgreens pharmacy
Wicked Brew Cafe in Bangor offers customers a jolt.
It’s National Espresso Day!
Exhibit coming to Bangor Public Library in Decemeber
‘Americans and the Holocaust’ traveling exhibit coming to Bangor Public Library
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing