It’s National Espresso Day!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Need a little pick me up?

Perhaps a regular old cup of joe won’t do.

Today is a day that calls for an espresso.

It National Espresso Day!

We stopped by the Wicked Brew Cafe in Bangor where they offer some of the finest in the city.

We asked Mary Holt to explain why the people want it.

“I think it’s getting the quick jolt of coffee real fast. Honestly, I think that’s what it is. We do a European style coffee, so we take pride in making sure that we have a well balanced shot for you. We have people coming to just grab a shot and take off. I personally like a straight up shot. My daughter-in-law, she loves it with a little bit of a maple syrup in it. So, you can add some flavors to it, if you want. I do a Cortana which has an equal part shot and shot of milk or cream. That’s it. That’s if you want to. If you can’t handle the stout coffee, have it with a little milk in it,” said Holt, Wicked Brew Cafe co-owner.

The word espresso means quick in time in Italian.

Mary said they let people say espresso however they want, even if they add in an X and call it “expresso.”

