Hampden teen’s charity pie bake returns!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Thanksgiving bearing down on us, a junior at Hampden Academy and her team of culinary volunteers have been hard at work trying to do some good.

Skyler Manhart and her crew were in the kitchen at Fork and Spoon in Bangor Tuesday afternoon.

After starting over the weekend, it’s their final day of baking pies.

They sell them to people in the community with all the proceeds going to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Twenty dollars a pie - and this year, they are selling 155 of them!

The chef at the center of it all says it all started a year ago when she wanted to combine her skills in the kitchen with a desire to give back.

“I came up with it last year. It was supposed to be really small, like that was the idea. I was gonna do like 50 or 60 pies in my kitchen at home, and that it sort of blew up and my boss at Fork and Spoon found out about it and invited me to use the kitchen back here, and it got a lot bigger. This year has been the same kind of thing. I’m using the kitchen at Fork and Spoon again, and I have a lot of volunteers, and my friends are coming in to help me a lot,” said Manhart.

They are done taking orders for this year.

Any leftovers will be donated to area homeless shelters.

Manhart said she’s seen the need grow for that population, especially through the pandemic, and wanted to help.

If you missed out on buying a pie this year, she assures us she will be back again next year.

