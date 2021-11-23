Advertisement

Hampden teen’s charity pie bake returns!

Hampden teen's charity pie bake returns!
Hampden teen's charity pie bake returns!(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Thanksgiving bearing down on us, a junior at Hampden Academy and her team of culinary volunteers have been hard at work trying to do some good.

Skyler Manhart and her crew were in the kitchen at Fork and Spoon in Bangor Tuesday afternoon.

After starting over the weekend, it’s their final day of baking pies.

They sell them to people in the community with all the proceeds going to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Twenty dollars a pie - and this year, they are selling 155 of them!

The chef at the center of it all says it all started a year ago when she wanted to combine her skills in the kitchen with a desire to give back.

“I came up with it last year. It was supposed to be really small, like that was the idea. I was gonna do like 50 or 60 pies in my kitchen at home, and that it sort of blew up and my boss at Fork and Spoon found out about it and invited me to use the kitchen back here, and it got a lot bigger. This year has been the same kind of thing. I’m using the kitchen at Fork and Spoon again, and I have a lot of volunteers, and my friends are coming in to help me a lot,” said Manhart.

They are done taking orders for this year.

Any leftovers will be donated to area homeless shelters.

Manhart said she’s seen the need grow for that population, especially through the pandemic, and wanted to help.

If you missed out on buying a pie this year, she assures us she will be back again next year.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine projects revenue increase for coming fiscal years
CMP Corridor construction
Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
Some deer ingested chemicals, shouldn’t be eaten, Maine says
Ellsworth
Ellsworth’s Small Business Saturday