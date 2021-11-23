Ellsworth’s Small Business Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - This weekend marks the return of “Small Business Saturday” to Ellsworth.

The day after Black Friday is a chance for people to get out into the downtown area to see what area businesses have to offer.

Many businesses have sales on Small Business Saturday while others might be offering a free cup of hot cocoa.

The goal is to promote the idea of shopping local.

”That money stays in your local community, 80 to 90 percent of it. Because those business owners pay taxes, they have kids in the school. They spend that money at a bookstore next door. They go out to dinner. 80 to 90 percent of those dollars stay here. Thats a really big reason to shop locally,” said Gretchen Wilson, Ellsworth Area Chamber executive director.

This year’s “Small Business Saturday” also coincides with Ellsworth’s Tree lighting ceremony that evening at City Hall.

