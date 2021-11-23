Advertisement

Ellsworth’s Small Business Saturday

Ellsworth
Ellsworth(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - This weekend marks the return of “Small Business Saturday” to Ellsworth.

The day after Black Friday is a chance for people to get out into the downtown area to see what area businesses have to offer.

Many businesses have sales on Small Business Saturday while others might be offering a free cup of hot cocoa.

The goal is to promote the idea of shopping local.

”That money stays in your local community, 80 to 90 percent of it. Because those business owners pay taxes, they have kids in the school. They spend that money at a bookstore next door. They go out to dinner. 80 to 90 percent of those dollars stay here. Thats a really big reason to shop locally,” said Gretchen Wilson, Ellsworth Area Chamber executive director.

This year’s “Small Business Saturday” also coincides with Ellsworth’s Tree lighting ceremony that evening at City Hall.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine projects revenue increase for coming fiscal years
CMP Corridor construction
Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
Some deer ingested chemicals, shouldn’t be eaten, Maine says