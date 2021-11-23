Advertisement

Donavan Houle bringing intensity for Black Bears

He’s tied for team lead with four goals
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Donovan Houle has stepped up this season for the Black Bears.

The sophomore forward is tied with Grant Hebert for the team lead with four goals.

He’s got a motor that’s running all game, and he said that intensity has led to his early surge.

“I like the saying you create your luck, and obviously with a lot of hard work and dedication a lot of good things can happen. If you’re just working hard and moving your feet, I think that’s how you’re going to get the puck,” said Houle.

Head coach Ben Barr said Houle’s energy is something that sets a standard for the team, even though he’s just a sophomore.

“Donovan is a guy who’s in tremendous shape. He’s put in a lot of time away from here to get into shape, obviously. Is shows on the ice, and he’s been rewarded with it,” said Barr.

The Black Bears open up a five-game homestand starting with UMass Lowell in Portland on Saturday. Then it’s on to Vermont and Union College. Coach Barr spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the Dutchmen.

