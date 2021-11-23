Community Challenge campaign supporting Moosehead Lake Region’s new hospital

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light CA Dean Hospital’s “Preserving the Promise” Capital Campaign Committee has announced a $500,000 Community Challenge Match has been met thanks to donations from individuals, local businesses, hospital employees, and patients.

The Community Challenge was launched in July with a donor from the community matching every gift from individuals and local businesses dollar-for-dollar.

The million dollars raised through the challenge brings the campaign to support the Moosehead Lake Region’s new hospital to $4.3 million.

That’s more than two-thirds of the way toward the campaign’s $6.2 million goal.

”The community really values their hospital and their health care, and the fact that we’re building a new hospital really means a lot to them for access to care. They know that the facilities we have now are really dated, and that they need a new hospital, so it generated a lot of excitement and a lot of community support,” said Marie Vienneau, Northern Light CA Dean Hospital president.

Northern Light CA Dean Hospital is working to finalize the design of the new facility and is hoping to break ground next spring.

