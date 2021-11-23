Advertisement

Community Challenge campaign supporting Moosehead Lake Region’s new hospital

Northern Light CA Dean Hospital
Northern Light CA Dean Hospital(Northern Light CA Dean Hospital)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light CA Dean Hospital’s “Preserving the Promise” Capital Campaign Committee has announced a $500,000 Community Challenge Match has been met thanks to donations from individuals, local businesses, hospital employees, and patients.

The Community Challenge was launched in July with a donor from the community matching every gift from individuals and local businesses dollar-for-dollar.

The million dollars raised through the challenge brings the campaign to support the Moosehead Lake Region’s new hospital to $4.3 million.

That’s more than two-thirds of the way toward the campaign’s $6.2 million goal.

”The community really values their hospital and their health care, and the fact that we’re building a new hospital really means a lot to them for access to care. They know that the facilities we have now are really dated, and that they need a new hospital, so it generated a lot of excitement and a lot of community support,” said Marie Vienneau, Northern Light CA Dean Hospital president.

Northern Light CA Dean Hospital is working to finalize the design of the new facility and is hoping to break ground next spring.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine projects revenue increase for coming fiscal years
CMP Corridor construction
Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
Some deer ingested chemicals, shouldn’t be eaten, Maine says
Ellsworth
Ellsworth’s Small Business Saturday