Breezy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A breezy & chilly Tuesday ahead as high pressure builds in from the west. The cold front that brought us all the rain yesterday sits just to our east and as high pressure builds in today, the pressure gradient between the two will tighten, resulting in a gusty northwest breeze across the state. The northwest breeze will usher colder air into the region today as well. Lingering clouds, mainly over eastern areas, associated with the cold front will give way to more sunshine as the day progresses. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today with temperatures running a few degrees below average. Highs today will be in the 30s for most spots with some spots across the north and mountains staying in the 20s. The northwest breeze could gust to around 25 MPH today which will make it feel even colder. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with low temperatures dropping to the upper teens to mid-20s. The northwest wind will remain gusty too resulting in wind chills dropping to the single digits in spots especially across the north.

High pressure will provide us with a nice day Wednesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the day with seasonable temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid-30s to low 40s but feel colder as the northwest wind will remain gusty with gusts to 25 MPH possible again. Our Thanksgiving Day forecast looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s to near 50°. The wind will be much lighter so wind chill won’t be a factor in Thursday’s forecast. Low pressure is forecast to move through the state on Friday. This will bring rain to areas closer to, and along, the coast while the rest of the state see rain/snow mix. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s Friday. Moisture wrapping around the storm will keep us cloudy on Saturday with scattered snow showers likely Saturday, possibly mixing with a few raindrops closer to the coast. Highs on Saturday will be mainly in the 30s.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs between 29°-39°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows between 18°-26°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs between 35°-42°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Thanksgiving Day: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely near the coast, rain/snow mix likely inland. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain/snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

