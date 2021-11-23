Advertisement

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine looking for volunteers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine(Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine is looking for adult volunteers to support its one-on-one mentoring programs.

The agency is recruiting Big Brothers and Big Sisters to serve as community-based mentors to children ages 5 to 14 in Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Penobscot, Somerset, and Waldo counties.

Community-based Bigs spend two-to-five hours a week with their Littles, building healthy, trusting relationships by doing fun activities of mutual interest.

Bigs commit to mentoring a child for a minimum of one year.

”Now is more crucial than ever because schools have started back up, they’re meeting in-person, we’re having our matches meeting in-person, and we have a hundred kids waiting on our list for Bigs to volunteer. You set your own schedule. All of our volunteers are screened, trained, and supported by our professional staff,” said Gwendolyn Hudson. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine executive director.

The organization is in search of adult school-based coordinators to oversee match meetings between high school Bigs and elementary school Littles.

For more information or to volunteer, visit BBBSmidmaine.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine projects revenue increase for coming fiscal years
CMP Corridor construction
Maine lawmakers ask Baker to halt transmission line project
Crews respond to fire at Newport Structures on Grogan Avenue in Newport
Crews responding to fire at Newport business
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
Some deer ingested chemicals, shouldn’t be eaten, Maine says
Ellsworth
Ellsworth’s Small Business Saturday