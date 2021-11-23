Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine looking for volunteers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine is looking for adult volunteers to support its one-on-one mentoring programs.

The agency is recruiting Big Brothers and Big Sisters to serve as community-based mentors to children ages 5 to 14 in Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Penobscot, Somerset, and Waldo counties.

Community-based Bigs spend two-to-five hours a week with their Littles, building healthy, trusting relationships by doing fun activities of mutual interest.

Bigs commit to mentoring a child for a minimum of one year.

”Now is more crucial than ever because schools have started back up, they’re meeting in-person, we’re having our matches meeting in-person, and we have a hundred kids waiting on our list for Bigs to volunteer. You set your own schedule. All of our volunteers are screened, trained, and supported by our professional staff,” said Gwendolyn Hudson. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine executive director.

The organization is in search of adult school-based coordinators to oversee match meetings between high school Bigs and elementary school Littles.

For more information or to volunteer, visit BBBSmidmaine.org.

