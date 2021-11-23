Bangor City Council proclaims December 1st as World AIDS Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - During tonight’s city council meeting, councilman Richard Fournier proclaimed December first World Aids Day.

World AIDS Day is an international event observed every year to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The hope is to increase communication, education and united action to stop the spread of HIV and AIDS.

The Health Equity Alliance will hold an in person event to commemorate the day at the Bangor Arts Exchange Ballroom from 11 am to 2 pm.

