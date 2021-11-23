Bangor City Council to fill vacancy in June election

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors decided to fill Sarah Dubay’s seat in June during the statewide election.

Dubay died from lung cancer earlier this month.

The 46-year-old was in her first term on the City Council.

The city’s charter states that a vacancy more than six months prior to the normal expiration of the term of office a councilor was elected to needs to be filled at the next city election or a special election.

”It would just be a one item city council seat election in March. It would have to be a stand alone, or we could have that question on the upcoming June state voting day,” said Debbie Laurie, interim city manager.

Councilors Monday night held a moment of silence for Dubay at the beginning of the meeting.

