Bangor City Council to fill vacancy in June election

Bangor City Council remembers Sarah Dubay.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor City Councilors decided to fill Sarah Dubay’s seat in June during the statewide election.

Dubay died from lung cancer earlier this month.

The 46-year-old was in her first term on the City Council.

The city’s charter states that a vacancy more than six months prior to the normal expiration of the term of office a councilor was elected to needs to be filled at the next city election or a special election.

”It would just be a one item city council seat election in March. It would have to be a stand alone, or we could have that question on the upcoming June state voting day,” said Debbie Laurie, interim city manager.

Councilors Monday night held a moment of silence for Dubay at the beginning of the meeting.

