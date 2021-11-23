Another Cold & Breezy Day Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With an area of low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west, the pressure gradient will remain tonight through Wednesday. This means breezy northwest winds will continue as gusts will range from 20-30 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight & lows will be dropping into the teens & 20s. For many of us, this will be some of the coldest conditions all season.

High pressure remains in place for Wednesday. Sunshine will continue and temperatures will rebound some. A very seasonable day with highs in the 30s & 40s. Winds still out of the northwest gusting 20-30 mph. This will keep wind chill values feeling like they are below freezing for most of the day.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be the best day of the week. Expect mostly sunny to sunny skies and the surface high stays centered over us. Winds will be much lighter & highs will range from the low 40s to the upper 40s.

Changes come by Friday through the weekend as a low-pressure system moves out of the Great Lakes. This will bring rain showers to the region starting Friday morning. Over the north & in the mountains, rain showers will change over to snow with the potential of some accumulations. Mainly rain is expected closer to the coast. By Friday night into Saturday morning, cold air will get wrapped up in the system and snow showers will be possible Saturday morning. It will be breezy Friday through Sunday with WNW winds gusting over 30 mph. This could pose some travel impacts as some folks try to return from their holiday locations.

Temperatures will stay primarily in the 30s as we go through the weekend and into early next week.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear. Lows in the teens & 20s. Breezy NW wind with gusts up to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 30s & low 40s. Breezy NW wind with gusts up to 30 mph. It will feel below freezing for most of the day.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs will range from the low to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain, snow showers possible across the north. Will be breezy with highs in the 30s & 40s.

SATURDAY: Snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. Breeze sticks around.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. A few scattered flurries with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.