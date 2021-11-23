‘Americans and the Holocaust’ traveling exhibit coming to Bangor Public Library

Advertisement

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A traveling exhibition on the Holocaust is coming to the Bangor Public Library next month.

“Americans and the Holocaust” will be on display in the Lecture Hall.

The library is one of 50 in the United States selected to host the collection, and the only one in New England.

“It’ll provide information about what Americans knew when they knew it, and how Americans responded to the Nazi anti-semitism of the 1930s and to the Holocaust itself. It also asks people, how do you want to respond to the evils of our world today? It doesn’t provide answers to that, it doesn’t provide specific solutions, but encourages people to ask those questions,” said Ben Treat, Bangor Public Library director.

Opening Dec. 1, the exhibit will be at the library until Jan. 14.

You can view it whenever the library is open.

Groups, particularly classes of 8th graders and older, are encouraged to take a field trip.

You can learn more on the library’s website.

