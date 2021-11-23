Advertisement

28 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,098 new cases

Data reflects case information collected by Maine CDC since Saturday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest information on coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to state's...
Latest information on coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 28 more Mainers lost their lives with COVID, according to the latest information released by the Maine CDC.

There are also 1,098 new cases since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 12,542 new COVID booster shots given out since Monday according to the vaccination dashboard.

67.71% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County adding 130 new cases since Saturday. Penobscot has 125.

56 new ones in Franklin County, 37 in Waldo, 24 in Washington and 21 in Hancock counties.

There are currently 296 people in a hospital in Maine with COVID-19.

87 patients are in the ICU and 36 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Chief: No evidence Waukesha parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

Latest News

Bangor City Council proclaims December 1st as World AIDS Day
Bangor City Council proclaims December 1st as World AIDS Day
Red and blue lights
Police identify man fatally shot in Hiram Saturday
A rendering shows what the proposed NECEC transmission line project would look like. SOURCE:...
Maine DEP hears public comment in NECEC hearing
The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month, but home prices continue to rise
The pace of home sales slowed in Maine last month, but home prices continue to rise