Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash

Melinda Hutchinson
Melinda Hutchinson(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WABI) - A woman from Corinth was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for killing a man in a crash in Glenburn.

Thirty-year-old Melinda Hutchinson pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter and OUI.

She was also ordered to serve four years of probation.

Hutchinson was driving on Route 15 in Glenburn in July of 2019.

She collided head on with another vehicle driven by 70-year-old Gordon Stuart of Bangor.

Stuart died.

Two teenagers in the car with him were injured.

