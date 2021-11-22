Rain will taper off this afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain will continue this morning but will come to end this afternoon as a cold front moves through the state. Breezy conditions will continue on Monday with gusts up to 25 mph. Additional rain accumulations will be light across western Maine and between 0.5-1.0″ farther east.

The low will begin to move out on Tuesday and an area of high pressure will move and linger through Wednesday. Cooler air will filter in behind the low, so cooler than average temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy with near-average highs and not as breezy. The next chance for rain and snow showers will be on Friday as a low pressures system and associated cold front move through the region. Rain is snow is likely inland with showers along the coast. A few snow showers may linger around the state on Saturday.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Rain this this morning will end in the afternoon. Highs 43-54°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low 23-33°. Northwest 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 26-37°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/ snow showers inland and rain showers along the coast. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. West wind 5-10 mph.

