Advertisement

Rain will taper off this afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Rain will continue this morning but will come to end this afternoon as a cold front moves through the state. Breezy conditions will continue on Monday with gusts up to 25 mph. Additional rain accumulations will be light across western Maine and between 0.5-1.0″ farther east.

The low will begin to move out on Tuesday and an area of high pressure will move and linger through Wednesday. Cooler air will filter in behind the low, so cooler than average temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy with near-average highs and not as breezy. The next chance for rain and snow showers will be on Friday as a low pressures system and associated cold front move through the region. Rain is snow is likely inland with showers along the coast. A few snow showers may linger around the state on Saturday.

MONDAY: Cloudy. Rain this this morning will end in the afternoon. Highs 43-54°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Low 23-33°. Northwest 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 26-37°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/ snow showers inland and rain showers along the coast. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. West wind 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
The collision happened Saturday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 100 near the...
Crash near West Gardiner toll plaza leaves one dead
A pickup tree went off the road on Outer Broadway and over a guardrail around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police respond to crash on Outer Broadway in Bangor
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
31-year-old Alejandro Rivera has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault.
Puerto Rico man arrested for double stabbing in Fairfield

Latest News

Rainy, breezy tonight and Monday
Rain, gusty winds tonight
First Alert Weather
Rain, gusty winds tonight
First Alert Weather
Sunny Saturday; rain, wind moves in Sunday night