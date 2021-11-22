Advertisement

Police investigate crash that killed driver at toll plaza

Deadly crash on Maine Turnpike
Deadly crash on Maine Turnpike(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at a toll plaza that killed a driver.

Police say the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the West Gardiner Toll Plaza.

They say the driver of the vehicle has not been identified, and the medical examiner’s officer is scheduled to perform an autopsy to confirm their identity this week.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a guardrail, redirected itself back onto the highway and then hit a center pylon at the toll plaza.

