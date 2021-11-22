No Travel Issues Leading Up To Thanksgiving! Just Cold!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought rain to the region has now moved to the east. Rain will linger across Downeast locations and should clear out overnight. Cold air advection already taking place across the north. Concern of some icing overnight over the north as temperatures drop below freezing. Closer to the coast, temperatures will be slightly warmer. Lows will range from the teens & low 20s north to near freezing along the coast. Skies will be gradually clearing overnight.

High pressure will slowly build in for Tuesday. This will bring increasing sun, but with a breezy northwest wind gusts close to 25 mph, cold air will be drawn into the region. Highs will be in the 30s and the breezy wind will make it feel below freezing all day long. Tuesday night will be cold with lows dropping into the teens & 20s.

High pressure remains in place for Wednesday. Sunshine will continue and temperatures will rebound some. A very seasonable day with highs in the 30s & 40s. Winds will be slightly lighter, but still out of the NW gusting close to 20 mph.

Thanksgiving Day looks to be the best day of the week. Expect mostly sunny to sunny skies and the surface high stays centered over us. Winds will be much lighter & highs will range from the low 40s to the upper 40s.

Changes come by Friday through the weekend as a low-pressure system moves out of the Great Lakes. This will bring rain showers to the region starting Friday morning. Over the north & in the mountains, rain showers will change over to snow with the potential of some accumulations into early Saturday morning. Mainly rain is expected closer to the coast. By Friday night into Saturday morning, cold air will get wrapped up in the system and snow showers will be possible Saturday morning. It will be breezy Friday through Sunday with WNW winds.

TONIGHT: Rain exiting the east. Skies gradually clearing, mostly to partly cloudy skies. Lows range from the teens & 20s north to near freezing near the coast. WNW wind around 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing sunshine. A cold day with highs in 30s. NW wind with gusts near 25 mph will make it feel below freezing all day.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 30s & low 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly sunny to sunny skies. Highs will range from the low to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain, snow showers possible across the north. Will be breezy with highs in the 30s & 40s.

SATURDAY: Snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s. Breeze sticks around.

