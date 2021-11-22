New bakery in Carmel calls to sweet tooth lovers

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A new bakery in Carmel is causing quite the buzz.

It all started when the owner was looking to keep herself busying during the pandemic,

Joy Hollowell takes us to Devon’s Kitchen.

=====

“I’ve been open for about a month and a half. It’s been very busy. Busier than I expected. New faces every day.”

Devon Curtis never pictured herself owning a bakery. Just a year ago, she was working in the dispatch room at a power company. And like everyone else, bored due to the pandemic.

“I can’t just sit around,” says Curtin. “So I just started spending more and more time in the kitchen.”

That turned into homemade donut deliveries.

“And I started doing it every weekend just for my friends and family and it started getting a little bit bigger.”

Devon decided to branch out and open her own bakery. She renovated a 1920s home that belonged to her boyfriend’s grandparents.

“We’re open Monday through Friday from 6:30 to 5:30 and then Saturdays from 6:30 to Noon,” she says.

Which means Curtis typically works 16 hours days and often pulls all-nighters.

“I like cooking,” she says with a big grin. “And the hours, it might be long days but it’s not long days. They so fast.”

Devon’s Kitchen features-

“Pretty much any kind of dessert you can think of,” she says.

And that includes custom cakes.

“I never thought that cakes were a thing for me to do,” Curtis admits. “And now I can a ton of cakes. Small wedding cakes, birthday cakes, shower cakes. I never realized how much people need and want cakes.”

Recently she acquired a coffee station and wanted something sweet to go along with it.

“So I started doing cinnamon rolls,” says Curtis. “Opened at 6:30 a.m. and I’ve got people waiting. And they’re not coming in for 1 or 2. They want a dozen or more.”

And if this isn’t enough, Devon also offers ready to go meals like mac n cheese, shepherd’s pie and soups.

“That’s been a huge thing for a lot of people,” says Curtis. “People work long hours, they’ve got families. There’s just not enough hours in the day to do everything.”

Now, she’s working on Thanksgiving orders.

“I have like 40 pies, like 40 dozen rolls and 40 dessert boxes plus sides,” she says, smiling and nodding her head “Yeah, no pressure, but I’ve got it.”

+++++

You can find Devon’s Kitchen on facebook.

She’s located at 597 Main Road in Carmel. Her phone number is 605-0303.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.