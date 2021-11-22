Advertisement

MDI Esports team hoping to grow sport after state championship

The Trojans defeated Cape Elizabeth in May title matchup
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Gabe Krieg, Jacob Benson, Edward Choi, Edmund Mays, and Jacob Lurvey comprise MDI’s state champion Esports team.

They teamed up to defeat Cape Elizabeth in May’s State Championship that was played on League of Legends.

The Trojans talked about what it takes to win a state title in a sport that’s set online.

“You need to trust each other to know what is going to happen. A lot of communication goes into the game. There’s a lot of talking,” said Krieg, senior.

The MDI team is happy with winning a state championship, but the players said they also want to see the sport take the next step to grow in high schools.

The Trojans competed in the Eastern U.S. Regional Conference due to Maine not fielding at least 20 teams.

“I think it’s pretty unique for an island like us to be the big player in Esports for an entire state. We’re setting goals for other schools to build their Esports programs,” said Lurvey, senior.

The players said they were excited to earn State Championship gaming chairs commemorating their win from the Maine Principals’ Association.

