Advertisement

Majority of new COVID vaccines in Maine Sunday were boosters

1,027 new booster/additional shots according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to CDC
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 1,112 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Most of those were booster shots.

68.2% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

287 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

80 are in critical care.

30 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
A pickup tree went off the road on Outer Broadway and over a guardrail around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police respond to crash on Outer Broadway in Bangor
The collision happened Saturday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 100 near the...
Crash near West Gardiner toll plaza leaves one dead
31-year-old Alejandro Rivera has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault.
Man from Puerto Rico arrested for double stabbing in Fairfield
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, workers for Northern Clearing pound stakes to mark...
Maine DEP hearing to focus on permits for CMP power corridor
Rain coming to an end later today
Fill the Firetruck toy drive in Millinocket
Red Knights MC Chapter 8 records another successful toy drive
Hancock County holds Dog Photos with Santa event
Hancock County SPCA holds Dog Photos with Santa event