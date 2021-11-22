Majority of new COVID vaccines in Maine Sunday were boosters

Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 1,112 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

Most of those were booster shots.

68.2% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

287 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

80 are in critical care.

30 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

