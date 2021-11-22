Majority of new COVID vaccines in Maine Sunday were boosters
1,027 new booster/additional shots according to Maine CDC
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 1,112 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Sunday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
Most of those were booster shots.
68.2% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
287 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.
80 are in critical care.
30 are on a ventilator.
Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.
The next update will come Tuesday.
