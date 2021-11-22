Maine DEP holds public hearing on permit for NECEC corridor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection holding a public hearing Monday on whether to suspend a key permit it has issued for the New England Clean Energy Connect project, commonly known as the Central Maine Power corridor.

This after Mainers voted against the project in a referendum earlier this month.

On Friday, Governor Mills requested that NECEC voluntarily stop work on the corridor while things with the DEP and in the courts played out.

That has been agreed to.

Monday’s hearing focused on whether the referendum constitutes a substantial change to circumstances surrounding a one-mile public lands lease for the project.

Also, potential alternate routes for the project following the vote.

“The more clearing and construction is completed and the more decommissioning activities are required, the bigger this problem goes,” said Jeff Reardon, who testified on behalf of the Natural Resources Council of Maine. “Again, to avoid further impacts and to respect the will of the Maine voters, DEP should immediately suspend the permit so no further damage continues.”

“NECEC has invested more than $450 million, including over 139 miles of right of way cut in a good faith effort to complete the project under its contract and pursuant to its permits,” said NECEC President and CEO Thorn Dickinson. “To apply the initiative retroactively to the project would deprive NECEC of its vested rights. It also would make any development and state vulnerable to after the fact changes to the law chilling future economic development in Maine.”

A spokesperson for the Maine DEP said there is no timetable for a ruling on the permit, saying there will be a decision following a careful review of the information provided at today’s hearing.

The public comment portion of that hearing begins at 5:30 Monday night.

There is a link to watch here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.