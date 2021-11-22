Advertisement

Lynde Lodge in Hermon again offering Thanksgiving Day community dinner

Lodge members are offering a free, home cooked traditional meal
Lynde Lodge in Hermon is offering both tableside and curbside Thanksgiving day meals
Lynde Lodge in Hermon is offering both tableside and curbside Thanksgiving day meals(WABI TV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Lynde Lodge is again putting on its community meal this Thursday.

Last year, it was take out only due to COVID concerns.

This year, the lodge is offering curbside and tableside service.

The settings are safely spaced out.

This is the 12th year for the event and when they say everyone is invited, they mean it.

“We’ve seen people come through that have no where to go, no meal, they didn’t have one,” says Audie Gould, Master of Lynde Lodge. “We’ve had people come in that are well to do, but they come out for the fellowship and just be able to meet their neighbors.”

Thanksgiving Day dinner at Lynde Lodge in Hermon starts at 11 a.m. and runs all the way until 2. Gould says if you do show up at 10:30 a.m., they can probably accommodate you.

They’re located on Route 2 in Hermon.

And if you’re not a fan of turkey, no worries- they’re also offering a ham dinner.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
A pickup tree went off the road on Outer Broadway and over a guardrail around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police respond to crash on Outer Broadway in Bangor
The collision happened Saturday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 100 near the...
Crash near West Gardiner toll plaza leaves one dead
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’