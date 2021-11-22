Lynde Lodge in Hermon again offering Thanksgiving Day community dinner

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Lynde Lodge is again putting on its community meal this Thursday.

Last year, it was take out only due to COVID concerns.

This year, the lodge is offering curbside and tableside service.

The settings are safely spaced out.

This is the 12th year for the event and when they say everyone is invited, they mean it.

“We’ve seen people come through that have no where to go, no meal, they didn’t have one,” says Audie Gould, Master of Lynde Lodge. “We’ve had people come in that are well to do, but they come out for the fellowship and just be able to meet their neighbors.”

Thanksgiving Day dinner at Lynde Lodge in Hermon starts at 11 a.m. and runs all the way until 2. Gould says if you do show up at 10:30 a.m., they can probably accommodate you.

They’re located on Route 2 in Hermon.

And if you’re not a fan of turkey, no worries- they’re also offering a ham dinner.

