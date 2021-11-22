Howland man held without bail after weekend arrest

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Howland man is being held without bail after being charged with violating conditions of his release.

It comes after 39-year-old Justin Jenkins was allegedly present at the death of his 3-year-old son this weekend, the Bangor Daily News reports.

Jenkins was arrested on three charges of violating conditions of release but has not been charged with anything related to the death of the child.

Authorities were notified the boy died Saturday night.

The Major Crimes Unit responded, which is protocol for the death of any child age three or younger in Maine.

Jenkins had a no contact order with the boy’s mother after being convicted on domestic violence assault charges in 2019.

The child’s death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.