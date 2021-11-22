Healthy Acadia to launch ‘Bouy Up to Cancer’ awareness campaign

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Healthy Acadia is launching a six-month awareness campaign to honor and remember loved ones, patients, caregivers, family, and friends whose lives have been touched by cancer.

The “Buoy Up to Cancer” campaign will kick off in December with the unveiling of the Bridge of Hope, a buoy and light installation that will span the O’Brien Memorial Bridge in Machias. The campaign will culminate in May with the installation of the area’s first-ever Tree of Hope at the Machias public boat landing.

Those who would like to request a buoy dedication or sponsor a buoy in honor of or in memory of an individual impacted by cancer are welcome to contribute.

”It’s a campaign of solidarity,” said Healthy Acadia Development Director Shoshona Smith. “It’s an effort to say we see you, we validate this cancer journey that’s effecting so many in our communities.”

For more information on how to get in the “Buoy Up to Cancer” campaign, send an email to Angela Fochesato at angela@healthyacadia.org.

