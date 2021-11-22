Gas prices rise in Maine, hold steady in NH and Vermont

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices rose in Maine over the past week, but fell or held steady in the rest of northern New England.

GasBuddy says prices in Maine went up 1.2 cents per gallon over the past week.

The organization said Monday the price in the state was up to $3.44 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire stayed the same at $3.36.

In Vermont, prices were unchanged at $3.43. Prices fell about 1.6 cents to $3.46 in the Burlington area, however.

