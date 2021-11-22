Advertisement

Gas prices rise in Maine, hold steady in NH and Vermont

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices rose in Maine over the past week, but fell or held steady in the rest of northern New England.

GasBuddy says prices in Maine went up 1.2 cents per gallon over the past week.

The organization said Monday the price in the state was up to $3.44 per gallon.

Prices in New Hampshire stayed the same at $3.36.

In Vermont, prices were unchanged at $3.43. Prices fell about 1.6 cents to $3.46 in the Burlington area, however.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
A pickup tree went off the road on Outer Broadway and over a guardrail around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Police respond to crash on Outer Broadway in Bangor
The collision happened Saturday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 100 near the...
Crash near West Gardiner toll plaza leaves one dead
31-year-old Alejandro Rivera has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault.
Man from Puerto Rico arrested for double stabbing in Fairfield
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
Deadly crash on Maine Turnpike
Police investigate crash that killed driver at toll plaza
Latest vaccination rates for Maine according to CDC
Majority of new COVID vaccines in Maine Sunday were boosters
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, workers for Northern Clearing pound stakes to mark...
Maine DEP hearing to focus on permits for CMP power corridor