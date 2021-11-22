Advertisement

Foxcroft Academy Ponies complete perfect season

Ponies defeat Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale, 19-16, for Class D state title
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Foxcroft Academy Ponies had to bring the physicality against Winthrop-Monmouth-Hall-Dale to win the Class D State Football Championship on Friday, 19-16.

“In the first half, we struggled a little bit on the offensive and defensive lines, but the second half was where we really started to get things going. We showed them that we’re more physical than them,” said Anthony Smith, senior left tackle/defensive end.

The Ramblers kept the Ponies on their heels, something they haven’t seen much this season.

“Defense is what won us the game. We had the answers offensively when we needed them, but it was our defense that stepped up and made it happen,” said Danny White, head coach.

Senior quarterback Austin Seavey was forced to play defense for the first time since third grade after Gideon Toposki’s injury, and the team bounced back after a critical fumble gave the Ramblers a chance.

“I’m so lucky to have the support system that I have with my teammate and coaches to tell me to just focus on the next one. We were able to get that last stop and take a knee to finish it off,” said Seavey.

The Ponies are celebrating their first state title since 2012.

“It’s a great thing to bring a championship back to F.A.,” said Smith.

“It’s incredible. This is something that we’ve been working hard for our entire high school careers. We’ve played football together since second grade. This is an awesome moment to come out here and execute at this high of a level with my teammates. We’ve had an incredible year. This is awesome.,” said Seavey.

Coach White added that it took a ton of resiliency to beat a tough Ramblers team.

