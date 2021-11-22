Father-son duo comprise Maine men’s hockey and women’s basketball play-by-play

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When you tune in to a Maine Black Bears men’s hockey game, you’ll hear Jon Shields. When you’re catching a women’s basketball game, you’ll find his father, Don.

Don Shields broadcasts women’s basketball while his son, Jon, calls men’s hockey (WABI/Don Shields)

Jon said he’s happy to be a part of a long list of two-generation Maine broadcasting families.

“It’s amazing to cover these teams, and I think it’s a very special situation. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to cover hockey, and he gets to cover women’s basketball. It’s pretty special,” said Jon.

Jon said he loved pushing the buttons when he started producing games for his father in high school.

Don said his son has really stepped up to the plate as the voice of the Black Bears thanks to diving into the numbers.

“When the opening came, he was ready. He had prepared. He had actually done six years of preparation to get into that spot. When the opportunity knocks, you’ve got to answer. He was ready to take that, and from where he was a few years ago to where he is now, it’s night and day. He’s a great young broadcaster,” said Don.

You can catch a Shields broadcaster calling women’s basketball traveling to Army on Friday at 3 p.m. or men’s hockey on Saturday at 5 p.m. against UMass Lowell in Portland.

