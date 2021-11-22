Ellsworth prepares to light city tree in new location

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - It’ll look at bit more like Christmas in Ellsworth this weekend.

Officials are planning for the annual tree lighting on Saturday, November 27, in the City Hall parking lot.

The 25-foot star of the show is already in place. It was delivered last week.

The Christmas tree is in a new spot this year, too. Usually it stands in SK Whiting Park, but officials wanted to give people a bigger space to check it out. Visitors can easily enjoy it from their cars, too.

The tree will be officially lit at 5 p.m.

You can find more information at christmasinellsworth.com.

