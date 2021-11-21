Advertisement

Winslow loses Class C Championship Saturday to Cape Elizabeth

Cape Elizabeth’s Caden McDuffie was the star of the first half throwing five touchdown passes...
Cape Elizabeth’s Caden McDuffie was the star of the first half throwing five touchdown passes with 245 yards.(WMTW)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Portland, Maine (WABI) - A triple header of state championship football games Saturday culminated with the Class C championship game with Winslow taking on Cape Elizabeth.

Cape Elizabeth’s Caden McDuffie was the star of the first half throwing five touchdown passes with 245 yards.

Winslow lost to the Capers 53-8 Saturday night.

Cape Elizabeth wins their first football state title in school history.

