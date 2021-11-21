Advertisement

Thornton Academy wins fifth state title in ten years

Coach Kevin Kezal and his staff win their fifth state title in the last decade, their 10th in...
Coach Kevin Kezal and his staff win their fifth state title in the last decade, their 10th in school history.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Oxford Hills and Thornton Academy faced off Saturday in the Class ‘A’ championship game.

Mason Paulin had a 52 yard return early in the game to give Thornton Academy the lead.

Thornton Academy would keep momentum in the second half, as they take the win over Oxford Hills 35-14.

Coach Kevin Kezal and his staff win their fifth state title in the last decade, their 10th in school history.

