Thornton Academy wins fifth state title in ten years
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Oxford Hills and Thornton Academy faced off Saturday in the Class ‘A’ championship game.
Mason Paulin had a 52 yard return early in the game to give Thornton Academy the lead.
Thornton Academy would keep momentum in the second half, as they take the win over Oxford Hills 35-14.
Coach Kevin Kezal and his staff win their fifth state title in the last decade, their 10th in school history.
