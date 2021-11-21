Thornton Academy wins fifth state title in ten years

PORTLAND Maine (WMTW) - Oxford Hills and Thornton Academy faced off Saturday in the Class ‘A’ championship game.

Mason Paulin had a 52 yard return early in the game to give Thornton Academy the lead.

Thornton Academy would keep momentum in the second half, as they take the win over Oxford Hills 35-14.

Coach Kevin Kezal and his staff win their fifth state title in the last decade, their 10th in school history.

