Road projects coming to northern, eastern Maine communities

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Millions of dollars in road construction projects are coming to communities in eastern and northern Maine.

The money is via the RAISE grant program and it will boost projects in Bangor and Houlton.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said the funding is designed to help drivers as well as pedestrians and cyclists.

Houlton is getting $15 million for the reconstruction of Foxcroft Road and other improvements.

In Bangor, $1.65 million will go toward roadway and intersection improvements on Broadway.

