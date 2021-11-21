Red Knights MC Chapter 8 records another successful toy drive

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - For the second-straight year, Santa Claus is getting some help in the Greater Katahdin Region.

“This is just another way for us to bring that Christmas cheer back to town,” said Frank Manzo, Sergeant at Arms and public relations director for the Red Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 8.

On Sunday, the Red Knights MC Chapter 8 hosted its second-annual “Fill the Firetruck” toy drive.

“The Red Knights, as an organization, are committed to supporting the children of our area. If families get burnt out, we help out with money. We help replace clothes and things that kids need,” Manzo explained. “So, this is just a natural extension of our mission here. We’re gonna make a lot of kids happy at Christmas time, and that’s what it’s all about -- the kids.”

The club is partnering with Toys for Tots to ensure the gifts go to families in need while staying within the Millinocket and Lincoln communities.

“A lot of people are out of work, a lot of people are struggling. The fuel prices are ridiculous this year, so a lot more people are going to need help,” Manzo said.

“As you can imagine, with COVID last year and still everybody this year is struggling, we have a great need again this year and it’s bigger than it was last year,” said Libby Morrill, Toys for Tots coordinator in the Lincoln and Millinocket areas. “Everybody’s feeling the pinch. Even though we had the toy boxes out, they’re not being filled real quick. Events like this have really helped tremendously.”

Members from other Red Knights clubs, including Calais, Winter Harbor, and Glenburn, all came to support. Even Santa himself paid a visit.

“The community comes through when it comes down to Christmas. We’re all one now,” Santa said.

Last year’s inaugural drive was so successful they needed a trailer to store the overflow toys.

“It was fantastic. That’s why we wanted to do it again. By looking at it, it’s twice as much this year,” said Julie Archie, Red Knights MC Chapter 8 secretary.

“People are showing up in droves. We’re just so pleased,” said Manzo.

If you missed Sunday’s event, the Red Knights and Toys for Tots will have another donation box at the Millinocket Marathon the first weekend of December.

If your family is interested in applying to receive donated gifts, Morrill says there are applications at schools in both Millinocket and Lincoln. You can also call them at 723-1786 or send an email to lincoln.me@toysfortots.org.

