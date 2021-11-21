Rain, wind move in tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Sunday will be mostly cloudy as high pressure moves out of the region. A few showers are possible during the day, especially along the coast. Wind and rain will pick up Sunday night as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Winds could gust up to 30 mph inland and 35 mph along the coast. Windy conditions will continue on Monday with gusts to 25 mph inland and 30 mph along the coast. Light snow is possible Sunday night across northern Maine where temperatures will be a little cooler, but otherwise rain will continue through the day Monday and come to an end Monday evening. Around 0.5-1.0″ of rain is expected, but there could be pockets of up to 1.5″.

The low will begin to move out on Tuesday and a weak area of high pressure will move and linger through Wednesday. Cooler air will filter in behind the low, so cooler than average temperatures are expected on Tuesday. Breezy conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be partly cloudy with near-average highs and not as breezy. The next chance for rain and snow showers will be on Friday as a cold front moves through the state.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a few showers, mainly along the coast. Highs 39-50°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Lows 34-48°. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with inland wind gusts 20-30 mph and coastal wind gusts 25-35 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Highs 43-53°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph inland and 30 mph along the coast.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low 30s to low 40s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/ snow showers inland and rain showers along the coast. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

