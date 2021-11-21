Advertisement

Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) -Maine State Police are investigating the death of a three year old boy in Howland.

Authorities were notified of the death shortly after 6:30 on Saturday night.

The Major Crimes Unit will be on scene investigating the death of the child.

The Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the manner of death in the coming days.

The investigation is still on going.

