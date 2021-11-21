Physical therapy pool in Augusta finally nears fundraising goal

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Physical Therapist in Augusta is determined to finish her more than decade long project to bring a therapy pool to her community.

“In Germany we have all kinds of spas and when I came to Maine there was no water therapy or no warm pools like we had,” said Susanne Bouchard.

She is the owner of Advanced Health Physical Therapy and Fitness and says that water therapy has a number of physical benefits.

“My research has been for the last 30 years. Patients recover much faster with a total knee replacement or total hip replacement or any other rehabilitation purposes when you get in the warm water,” said Bouchard.

A pool like this exists in Waterville but not in Augusta.

She wants to increase access for the elderly population in her community.

All of the pools and tubs at the facility are going to be ADA compliant.

Each one set at a different temperature to give a different effect on the body.

The buoyancy of the water allows for less stress on muscles and joints so that patients can do more rigorous exercises.

And similar to say a YMCA, this pool is going to be open to the public.

“So it’s available to the public and that’s very important because there’s such a great need,” said Bouchard.

Now here’s the snag in this project, they’ve fundraised more than $900,000.

But it has taken more than 14 years to do so.

“And we need another $300,000 to totally finish,” said Bouchard.

She’s planning to open the facility in December of 2022, and with cost of building supplies skyrocketing during the pandemic, the race to get these funds is becoming urgent.

“We need to have raised the funds that we need so that we can open up and we will not wait any longer,” said Bouchard.

If you’re interested in helping complete the project, you can donate at their website, healingwatersmaine.com.

“If you want to invest in this, in this pool project, you’re making a difference and you’re blessing the community,” said Bouchard.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.