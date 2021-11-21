More than 8,000 new doses of COVID vaccine administered Saturday, Maine CDC says

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A little more than 8,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.

According to the Maine CDC, more than 6,100 of those were additional or booster shots.

68.21% percent of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

At last check, 273 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

74 are in critical care.

35 are on a ventilator.

Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.

The next update will come Tuesday.

