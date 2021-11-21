Advertisement

Man from Puerto Rico arrested for double stabbing in Fairfield

By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A Puerto Rico man is in custody after police say he stabbed two people in Fairfield Saturday night.

31-year-old Alejandro Rivera has been charged with two counts of elevated aggravated assault.

Police say he stabbed two men at a home on Pratt Road in Fairfield around 11 p.m.

Both men were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The victims names are not being identified at this time.

Rivera is being held at Somerset County Jail.

State Police are asking if anyone has additional information regarding this incident to please contact them at 624-7076.

